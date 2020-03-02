You’ve got more incoming Dispatches From Elsewhere

Jason Segel, Eve Lindley Photo : Jessica Kourkounis ( AMC )

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC, 10:15 p.m., time-slot premiere): Last night, we met Peter (Jason Segel) in an episode called “Peter.” We also met Simone (Eve Lindley), but tonight, we’ll learn even more in an episode titled, you guessed it, “Simone.”

While you’re waiting, check out Liz Shannon Miller’s recap of last night’s premiere, give Gwen Ihnat’s pre-air review a perusal, or just wander out into the world and look for mysterious fliers or phones that are ringing for no reason at all.

Breeders (FX, 10 p.m., two-part series premiere): Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard star in this slightly acidic yet warm-hearted comedy about raising your kids, loving your kids, and wishing your kids would just knock it the hell off for a second.

Kyle Fowle will drop in for a premiere recap.

Better Call Saul (AMC, 9 p.m.)

The New Pope (HBO, 9 p.m.)

The Bachelor, “Women Tell All” (ABC, 8 p.m.): Think of this not so much as a wild card pick and more of a general heads-up to those of you watching The Bachelor this season. Peter (did you know he’s a pilot?) will go through a major rose ceremony at the top of the episode, but after that, things will pivot to the annual bloodletting that is the “Women Tell All” event, in which people who previously had at least some excuse for being an asshole on television defend their assholery and thus make even bigger asses of themselves. So if you’re not into women trying to speak loudly over each other and try out zingers that almost certainly won’t land, you might want to check out after the first 20 minutes or so.

But hey, at least we all get to hear more about the champagne stealing, right?