You’ve got a meeting with Mr. Robot

Mr. Robot (USA, 10 p.m.): There’s been a muted response to the fourth and final season of Sam Esmail’s inventive hacker drama—a shame, given the strong quality of the material and engaging Christmas-set intrigue that is finally bringing all of the show’s multifarious threads and slippery subplots to a conclusion. But even those who dropped off regular viewing may want to tune in for the mid-point of this season, which sees Elliot and Darlene (along with Elliot’s mental passenger, Mr. Robot) undertaking a dangerous digital heist. Esmail has had episodes each season that seize upon a particularly flashy tactic—last season’s “single-take” riot inside E Corp is probably the most obvious example—and they’re always great fun, as the creator and showrunner (and writer, director, etc.) performs some compelling feat of creative play. Sunday’s promises to be this year’s installment—and while we don’t want to give away the trick, attentive viewers of the trailer may be able to guess the move. [Alex McLevy]

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m.)

Batwoman (The CW, 8 p.m.)

The Affair (Showtime, 9 p.m.): series finale

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Watchmen (HBO, 9 p.m)

Silicon Valley (HBO, 10 p.m.)

The Walking Dead (AMC, 10 p.m.)



Inside The Actor’s Studio (Ovation, 10 p.m.): The new format of ITAS, which uses rotating celebrity hosts instead of the lone James Lipton, has been a bit of a mixed bag, but we’ve been excited about this episode, in which Ellen Burstyn interviews Al Pacino, for a while now. Here’s what tipped us off:

The thread goes on, and the episode sounds like a can’t-miss proposition for people who love great acting (and we do).