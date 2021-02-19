Photo : Courtesy of Disney+

The one thing that Marvel people and the Martin Scorseses of the world can probably agree on is that WandaVision is the year’s biggest TV show yet. Even if you haven’t watched any MCU movies, the nonstop chatter around the show (not to mention the resulting, spoiler-riddled social media trending topics that transpire as a result of said chatter) is enough to at least be curious about it. Given how there are only two episodes left and Paul Bettany keeps teasing a major cameo that isn’t Evan Peters, people hurried to Disney Plus to check out what the fuss was about.



Well, you nerds broke it. You broke Disney Plus.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney Plus experienced some technical difficulties on Thursday night, with over 8,000 people reporting issues with Disney’s streaming site. Outage tracking site Downdetector reported that most of the issues happened on the West Coast, so perhaps some WandaVision fans were lucky after all. Don’t worry, though – Disney Plus seems to be running smoothly now, so you can catch up with the latest episode. And if you were amongst the unfortunate ones last night, the good news is that big cameo hasn’t happened yet.