Alex Trebek, late Jeopardy! host and international treasure, wrote about his life in a memoir released last summer. Of course, no single book can encompass a person in their totality and— as happened to a woman who long wondered if a family rumor about Trebek was true— having an opportunity to ask them specific questions can lead to surprising results.



In a video from her run-in with Trebek back in 2016, a woman decides to ask if her dad has been telling the truth with his longstanding claim that Trebek used to live in his aunt’s basement while the Jeopardy! host was a student in Ottawa. Just after she finishes the question, Trebek replies, “And I dated her daughter, Norma Clayman.”

The people around her laugh and applaud at this extra bit of information. Trebek begins reminiscing that “Norma was a beautiful young lady,” that they were quite “serious,” and that her sister worked for the Canadian government. The woman asking the questions is taken aback that Trebek “could have been my uncle,” but he just continues onward, remembering family details like how Norma’s father ate boiled chicken every night for his upset stomach. Eventually he opens his arms to her and says, “Darling, welcome home!”



Trebek also says, “It’s really embarrassing when you’re wandering into new cities and somebody comes up and says, ‘You dated my mother ... and where were you on October 18, 19 ...’ ” while the crowd laughs.



Take this video as a lesson: A family legend about the celebrity who used to live downstairs can have surprising results, up to and including learning that Alex Trebek was almost your uncle.



