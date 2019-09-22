Photo: Colleen Hayes (HBO)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, September 22. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (Fox, 8 p.m): Yes, yes, Game Of Thrones is probably going to wheel away a tiny red wagon filled with trophies and abandoned Starbucks cups, but the surest of sure things concerns this lady:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has won her category every year since 2012, with one exception: Last year, when Veep was off the schedule. (Congratulations, Rachel Brosnahan!) If we were putting money down on only one category, it would be this one. So please, come join us for an Emmys liveblog, because if she loses, Erik Adams and Danette Chavez are going to be completely flabbergasted.

Regular coverage

The Affair (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Succession (HBO, 9 p.m)

Preacher (AMC, 10:05 p.m.)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, 10 p.m)

On Becoming A God In Central Florida (Showtime, 10 p.m)

Disenchanment (Netflix, ongoing)

Wild card

Fox’s Live Emmy Red Carpet Arrivals (Fox, 7 p.m.): Okay, we take it back. Julia Louis-Dreyfus winning her 12th Emmy isn’t the surest of the sure things. (She might also win her 13th, as JLD is also a producer on Veep.) It’s the second-surest thing. The surest of the sure things is that Billy Porter is going to wear something incredible.

There’s a decent chance Porter will get to give an acceptance speech, meaning there’s a chance of a good long look at his ensemble once he’s in the building. But there’s also a decent chance that he’s got more than one look in the works, so it’s probably worth putting up with some shouty, awkward interviews in order to see whatever he shows up in.