You can’t make a Succession season finale without breaking a few Gregs

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, October 13. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Succession (HBO, 9 p.m): Last week’s episode was a doozy. A funny, wretched, stressful doozy. Here’s Randall Colburn on “DC”:

Connor (Alan Ruck) compared Logan (Brian Cox) to a superhero in his video message last week, but it’s in “DC” that someone articulates the unvarnished truth of his powers. “It’s kind of a superpower, isn’t it? If you can lie to someone like that to their face,” Rhea (Holly Hunter) says, bruised by the pitch-smeared cranks and gears of the Roy machine. “I mean, I know you’re lying, but I still find you very plausible and appealing.” It wasn’t so long ago that he told her to trust him, and she did, so much so that she forgot who, exactly, she was dealing with. “You knew,” he spits. “You know who I am.”

Advertisement

So, this week should be more relaxing, yes? Tranquil? Warm? Who’s up for a nice family boat trip?

We’ll miss Succession while it’s off the air. It’s great, of course we will. But we are forced to admit that it is also so stressful—like, holy crap, who needs a drink stressful—that not grinding our teeth next Sunday will be nice. Randall has taken some deep breaths and is ready for the blood sacrifice.

Regular coverage

Batwoman (The CW, 8 p.m.)

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m.)

The Affair (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, 10:10 p.m): first-season finale

On Becoming A God In Central Florida (Showtime, 10 p.m)

Mr. Robot (USA, 10 p.m.): fourth-season premiere

The Walking Dead (AMC, 10 p.m.): 10th-season premiere

Advertisement

Wild card

Ballers (HBO, 11 p.m., series finale): Our sincerest condolences to Elizabeth Warren, whose favorite show leaves the air this evening.

Apparently she loves Unbelievable, too. That one’s a miniseries. Quick, hurry, someone introduce Elizabeth Warren to The Other Half or Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina or something. She needs a new favorite show.