Apple TV+’s It’s The Easter Bunny, Charlie Brown Photo : Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is expanding its slate of kids programming just in time for spring break, which will continue to look different this year—less traveling (we hope) and a lot more TV time. Whatever “more” means in this pandemic, anyway: the streaming platform, which is known for series like the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-led The Morning Show or recent Golden Globe winner Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso, has a surprising amount of children’s programming to keep busy.



Sesame Workshop’s Helpsters, which follows a puppet monster Cody and her group of helpers as they solve various problems, has already returned for the second half of season two, complete w ith celebrity guest appearances from Indya Moore, Robin Thede, Judah Friedlander, and more . The Helpsters are ready to tackle challenges that range from babysitting a lizard to hiding successfully while playing “hide and seek” to opening a park.

Helpsters will be followed by the second half of Doug Unplugs season one, premiering on April 2. Hailing from DreamWorks Animation and based on Dan Yaccarino’s book series called Doug Unplugged, the show follows a young robot named Doug who senses there’s more to life than just the facts, so he unplugs and journeys into the human world with his best friend, Emma. It’s a good throwback for the Small Wonder fans out there. The show stars Mae Whitman, Leslie David Baker, Brandon James Cienfuegos, and Kyrie McAlpin.

The streaming platform is also building on the world of its kids program Ghostwriter with Ghostwriter: Beyond The Page, premiering on April 1. Children’s book author D.J. MacHale hosts the show, in which Donna (Hannah Levinson) revisits some of the series’ beloved books like Alice In Wonderland and Frankenstein in four bonus videos. Throughout each video, Ghostwriter characters will pop in and help Donna tackle various challenges in the writing process.

Advertisement

Ghostwriter, a reimagining of the 1992 hit series from Sesame Workshop, will return May 7 with the back half of season two, with guest star Kristin Kreuk. In the second season, the series’ young heroes—Chevon Redmond, Ruben Reyna, Curtis, and Donna Palmer-Moreno—work to save their bookstore and discover the true identity of the Ghostwriter. They also introduce fresh tales like “Malia A nd Th e Magic Paintbrush” and “The Cobalt Mask,” and familiar literary characters including Dr. Watson.

Is any kids programming complete without Charlie Brown? Nope, which might be why Apple snapped up the rights for all Peanuts content, old and new. On March 26, It’s The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown will be available on the streamer. In this classic Peanuts special from 1974, Peppermint Patty tries to teach Marcie how to decorate eggs, Snoopy gets a birdhouse for Woodstock, and Linus convinces Sally that she doesn’t need to color eggs because the Easter Beagle will bring them.

These shows join Apple TV Plus kids’ originals like the Fraggle Rock revival Fraggle Rock: Rock On, The Snoopy Show, Here We Are: Notes For Living On Planet Earth, Snoopy In Space, and Stillwater.