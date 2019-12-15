You bet your ass we’re watching the Watchmen finale

Hong Chau Photo : Mark Hill ( HBO )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, December 15. All times are Eastern.

Top picks

Watchmen (HBO, 9 p.m, first-season finale): We’d love to say that Watchmen is ending its first—perhaps only—season with a hot streak. We’d love to say that, but we can’t. “Hot streak” implies streaks of other temperatures. Watchmen has been hot the whole way through. That said? Last week? Holy crap.

We have no idea what will happen in “See How They Fly,” but we can guarantee that it won’t be boring. Joelle Monique will take us through it all with one last recap—though if you think about it, it’s really nine recaps, being written simultaneously, which have already been written but which also haven’t been written yet.

Regular coverage

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m.): Mid-season finale

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m.): Mid-season finale

Shameless (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Mr. Robot (USA, 10 p.m.)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime, 10 p.m.)

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.): Mid-season finale

Wild card

Inside The Actors Studio (Ovation, 10 p.m., 23rd-season finale): This is the definition of an easy sell.

What, like we’re not going to watch Lupita Nyong’o talk about Us and Black Panther and stuff with Uzo Aduba? Fat chance.