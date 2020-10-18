Jurnee Smollett Photo : Eli Joshua Ade/HBO

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, October 18. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Lovecraft Country (HBO, 9 p.m.): Here’s Joelle Monique on “Rewind 1921,” the penultimate episode of Lovecraft Country’s solid first season:

Montrose relived his childhood horror from the hotel, naming the neighbors, icons, and children, whose destinies were not yet known. Hippolyta struggles to keep the portal open as Leti walks painfully slowly through bombs that seem as if they were dropped on her specifically, and Montrose stares out the window. Hippolyta’s hair turns blue, Orynthia Blue, for her troubles, becoming the hero her daughter always believed she could be. “Rewind 1921” ends with all the cards on the table. The autumnal equinox follows next week. Will Tic survive? Tune in next week to find out!

Well, it’s next week. While as of this writing there’s no news about a possible second season (and given, you know, everything, that’s less surprising than it might otherwise be), there’s also still a pretty good chance that this is a season, rather than a series, finale. So say goodbye, for now, to this daring series and Joelle’s excellent coverage.

Although there’s still this to look forward to:

Regular coverage

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.): note that tonight’s Fargo will run long, ending at 11:26 p.m.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC, 10:05 p.m.)

Wild cards

Supermarket Sweep (ABC, 8 p.m., series premiere): Leslie Jones hosts this revival of the classic game show, and you know what? It looks really fucking charming. Look for an interview with Sweep Executive Producer Alycia Rossiter up on the site on Monday.

Adult Swim x Ben & Jerry’s Present Holy Calamavote (Adult Swim, 12 a.m., premiere): Adult Swim, Run The Jewels, and everyone’s favorite lefty ice-cream-makers team up for a get-out-the-vote special.

The Vow (HBO, 10 p.m., season-one finale) and Seduced: Inside The NXIVM Cult (Starz, 9 p.m, series premiere): A very fine weekend for anyone who just can’t get enough documentary television about the NXIVM cult, as HBO’s series was renewed for a second season on Friday, and an unrelated Starz series, this one centered on India Oxenberg and her mother Catherine, kicks off this evening.