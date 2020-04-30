Yes, there really is a new episode of Parks And Recreation tonight

Rob Lowe, Rashida Jones, Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Jim O’Heir Photo : NBC

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, April 30. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

The Paley Center Salutes Parks And Recreation (NBC, 8 p.m) and A Parks And Recreation Special (NBC, 8:30 p.m.): Never say that this pandemic never got you anything. Sure, it’s almost all bad—like, lots of bad—but hey, we’re also getting a new episode of Parks And Recreation, the first since 2015.

First, though, we get a Paley Center tribute to the series, which should be fun and charming as hell. (It was filmed back when people could congregate.) After that though, Michael Schur and company offer up a new half-hour of Leslie Knope and friends, with all of the main series cast returning (give or take a Mark Brendanawicz, though who knows, he could show). The episode, which focuses on Leslie as she works to keep in touch with all her friends during quarantine, was written, rehearsed, and filmed remotely. It’s also a charitable effort, with proceeds benefiting Feeding America.

Dennis Perkins will recap. A quick heads-up: This is scheduled to run until 9:02 p.m., so if you have DVR worries, make sure to account for that.

Can you binge it? If you’ve never visited Pawnee, you have zero chance of watching it all before this airs tonight, but if you start now, you could catch up in a few weeks! All seven seasons can be found via Netflix.

Regular coverage

Better Things (FX, 10 p.m.): Fourth-season finale

How To Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:01 p.m.)

On stage At home

Stars In The House (YouTube, 8 p.m.): This series of performances and conversations (twice daily) continues with a reunion of child stars from classic television shows. Expect Mackenzie Phillips and Glenn Scarpelli of the original One Day At A Time (though Phillips appears on the current series as well), The Facts Of Life’s Mindy Cohn, and The Love Boat alum Jill Whelan.

Wild card

Katy Keene (The CW, 8 p.m.): Katy Keene is, on an ordinary day, a very particular kind of New York fantasy. But “Who Can I Turn To?” is even more reality-breaking than usual, because it’s set during an event that should be happening next week but which is not happening because nothing is happening because everything is canceled. So if you’re one of the people bummed you won’t get to see what Billy Porter would have worn to this year’s Met Gala, then this episode is for you. Just watch and pretend it’s real.