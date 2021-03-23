Evan Peters Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Back in October, we reported that Ryan Murphy was developing a Netflix series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer called Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and if you put all your money down on a bet that Murphy regular Evan Peters would be cast as Dahmer, we have some good news for you: You are slightly richer! Probably not by all that much, because it would’ve been one of the safest bets in the history of bets, but at least you don’t have to worry about the role going to Darren Criss or Finn Wittrock now . Peters will be starring with Niecy Nash, Penelop Ann Miller, Shaun Brown, Colin Ford, and Richard Jenkins—who, for whatever reason, is the only cast member who had signed on when we first wrote about this last year. Jenkins and Miller will play Dahmer’s parents, while Nash will play his neighbor, Glenda Cleveland, who repeatedly called the police on Dahmer after she saw a naked teenager trying to escape from his house in the early ‘90s. The police ignored her, and Dahmer went on to commit five of his 17 confirmed murders after that.

Deadline says the show will “largely” be told from the perspective of Dahmer’s victims, and at the same time it will “[dive] deeply” into the “police incompetence and apathy” that allowed Dahmer to go free for years and years. Deadline also thinks Monster will “touch on white privilege,” which seems likely, seeing as how it’s an advantage that a whole lot of serial killers seem to share.

The limited series’ pilot episode will be directed by Mindhunter’s Carl Franklin, with Pose’s Janet Mock writing and directing “several” others.