Rick and Morty Season 5 Screenshot : Adult Swim

Wubba lubba dub dub, Rick And Morty’s coming back this summer! Adult Swim announced the series makes its return on June 20, and the trailer promises new adventures complete with “a strange horny ocean man,” Rick in a leather daddy outfit, and knife-throwing dog aliens. The gang’s still in perennial danger so not much has changed.



The network knows waiting a full year for a new season is tough. So, to celebrate, Adult Swim is declaring Season 5's premiere date as Rick And Morty Day, with fans getting sneak peeks to what’s to come, behind-the-scenes footage, and special surprises leading up to the premiere. But sadly, there will be no Szechuan sauce at McDonald’s this time, though that’s probably for the best.

