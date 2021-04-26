Sabrina and Salem, from a lost episode where they place a felony witchcraft spell on the show’s viewers. Screenshot : Veronique Laurent

The Satanic Panic of the 1990s was mostly concerned with the malign influence of cuddly witches and wizards on the minds of impressionable youth. While Harry Potter’s evil legacy did ultimately manifest in the demonic corruption of his very creator’s mind, Sabrina The Teenage Witch seems to have had little nefarious effect ... until now.

Advertisement

Decades after first working a convoluted spell through her ‘90s TV show, Sabrina’s dark arts have finally come to fruition in the case of a woman who’s been charged with felony embezzlement charges because she hasn’t returned a Sabrina VHS that she r ented 21 years ago. Fox 25 reported on the chilling story, which began when Caron McBride discovered the charge while trying to update her driver’s license in Texas.



McBride was told she “had an issue in Oklahoma,” where she previously lived, that had to be resolved before she could make the update. When she called a phone number given to her, she reached the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office and was told that she was facing embezzlement charges over a Sabrina The Teenage Witch tape rented from a now defunct store called “Movie Place” in Norman, OK back in 1999.

“I had lived with a young man, this was over 20 years ago,” McBride said. “He had two kids that were eight, 10, or 11 years old, and I’m thinking he went and got it and didn’t take it back or something. I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea.”

The news story also mentions that “McBride was charged with felony embezzlement of rented property in March of 2000,” though it doesn’t mention that charge again. Regardless, last Wednesday the Cleveland County DA’s apparently reviewed the case against McBride and have “decided to dismiss it.” She will still need to “get her case expunged in order to clear her record moving forward.”



Clearly, we were wrong to scoff at the infernal power of the ‘90s pop culture witches. They may not reveal their powers all at once, but the evil of their deceptively wholesome TV shows will always find its way into viewers’ lives eventually.



[via Boing Boing]



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com