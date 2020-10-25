Witness The Undoing of Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant

Photo : Niko Tavernise/HBO

The Undoing (HBO, 9 p.m.): Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley reunite for HBO’s latest starry limited series, which also boasts the involvement of director Susanne Bier (The Night Manager). Like Big Little Lies, this one’s adapted from a novel, this time Jean Hanff Korelitz’s You Should Have Known. Here’s Danette Chavez, writing in our October preview:

Kidman, fresh off the second season of Big Little Lies, stars as Grace Fraser, a therapist who leads a charmed life. She’s got a hugely successful career (which nets her a book deal) and a husband and son who adore her. That blessed existence soon crashes down around her, leaving Grace struggling to figure out how to rebuild her life when everything she was sure she knew about herself comes into question. Hugh Grant co-stars as Grace’s husband, Mike, who may not be nearly as devoted as he seems; the rest of the impressive cast includes Edgar Ramirez, Lily Rabe, and Grant’s Paddington 2 co-star Nadine Marshall. The Undoing certainly has all the makings of the newest event series obsession [with] a satisfyingly twisty narrative.

Lisa Weidenfeld’s recaps will run weekly.

