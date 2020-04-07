Clockwise from upper left: Joe Exotic and John Finlay (Screenshot: Tiger King/Netflix); Charlie Hunnam (Photo: Thos Robinson/Getty); Jeff Lowe (Screenshot: Tiger King/Netflix); Walton Goggins (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty); Ansel Elgort (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty); Travis Maldonado and Joe Exotic (Screenshot: Tiger King/Netflix); Will Farrell (Photo: Leopoldo Smith/Getty); Doc Antle (Screenshot: Tiger King/(Netflix)

According to Deadline, a Joe Exotic limited series, based on the second season of Wondery’s Over My Dead Body podcast, has been in the works for months. Now that the documentary version of that tale has taken over Netflix, as well as sheltered-at-home viewers, interest in casting the fictional versions of Tiger King’s key characters has reached a fever pitch. Kate McKinnon is already slated to play Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin (we can’t wait for her to say, “Hello, all you cool cats and kittens”), and actors like Dax Shepard and Edward Norton are on Twitter making the case that they should play the plum role of Joe Exotic himself. And yesterday Rob Lowe announced that he and Ryan Murphy are creating their own version of the “insane” story.

But what about all those minor characters, like Joe Exotic’s various spouses, and Baskin’s current husband, who looks a lot like her missing second husband? We humbly offer our lower-level Tiger King casting suggestions.