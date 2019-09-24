Even in these days of streaming platforms and subscription services, there’s no denying the fact that a network series has the ability to reach millions of homes across the country. And that’s why Sabrina Jalees is so excited for the premiere of Carol’s Second Act this Thursday, September 26 on CBS. Not only does the sitcom feature Jalees as “Dr. Lexie Gilani”—her first series regular role—but it also provides a huge platform for the openly gay comedian to play a character who also happens to be openly gay. When we spoke with Jalees ahead of the show’s premiere, she opened up about what the role means to her and how she sees television as an important touchstone for audiences to learn about the world outside of their perspective. Plus, we touched on all the other perks that come with starring in a sitcom, including snacks, rosé, and golfing with Patricia Heaton.

