Over the course of five episodes, Apple TV+’s Visible: Out On Television “brilliantly traces LGBTQ representation through TV history.” It’s an adept, enlightening look at where we’ve been, how far we’ve come, and how far we still need to go, as told by countless luminaries from across the queer community and the allies who’ve been their fighting for us along the way. One such luminary is actor Wilson Cruz who broke through in 1994's My So Called Life as Rickie Vasquez—he’s cited as the first openly gay actor to play an openly gay character in television history. Cruz also served as an executive producer on Visible, so we were lucky enough to sit down with him, director Ryan White, and executive producer Jessica Hargrave to talk about their groundbreaking series, and where they hope LGBTQ representation on TV can go from here. We also had Cruz and White weigh in on the “Tennessee William Effect” and tell us which female characters from television history made them feel represented.

