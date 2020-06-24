Willam on drag, makeup, and white privilege

Willam Belli—stage name: Willam—is much more than just a former RuPaul’s Drag Race competitor. He’s been a working actor in Hollywood for almost 20 years, with had stand-out roles in everything from Nip/Tuck to A Star Is Born, and just nabbed two Daytime Emmy nominations for his work both on-screen and off in the Netflix series Eastsiders. He’s also been raising awareness and cash for noble causes and those in need via Race Chaser, his podcast with fellow Drag Race queen Alaska. Their latest gambit, “Spelling Is F-U-N-D-Amental,” is happening June 29, and is billed as a “Drag Queen Spelling Bee Challenge Competition Contest.” The bee will raise money for G.L.I.T.S., a charity that’s most recently been providing temporary housing to Black trans people just released from Rikers Island.

The A.V. Club talked to Belli about the bee, those nominations, and how he’s learning what he doesn’t know more and more every day .