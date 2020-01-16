"Will they or won't they" applies to a few things in Sex Education's season 2 trailer

The second season of Netflix’s raunchy comedy Sex Education is all about moving forward, especially for unlicensed junior sex therapist Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield). He’s closing up the underground sex therapy clinic, moving on from his ostensibly fruitless crush on Maeve (Emma Mackey), and cultivating his relationship with the relentlessly adorable Ola (Patricia Allison). For Otis’ closest mate Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), love may finally come in the form of a new student from France, which should be enough to forget about bully-turned-supremely-toxic-secret-crush Adam (Connor Swindells). It’s unclear as to whether or not Jean (Gillian Anderson) has learned to respect her son’s boundaries but hey, she looks like she’s having a great time! Season 2 is all about stability.

Just kidding. Maeve have embraced her feelings for Otis at the absolute wrong time, Adam has returned from boot camp, and there is literally no show without just a little malpractice. Will Maeve finally speak up? Will Otis get to have sex after overcoming his debilitating complex from the first season ? Can we maybe avoid further labeling Adam’s abuse as a desperate expression of closeted queer affection? Some of these things are more likely than others.

The series returns tomorrow, January 17. Here’s what Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya had to say about the second, grade- A season for The A.V. Club:

The wealth of stories season two tells in its eight hourlong episodes is overwhelmingly impressive. In most ensemble shows, there are a handful of characters whose arcs feel undercooked or who function more like plot devices in the stories of others instead of standing on their own. Sex Education doesn’t let that happen in its second season, even as it threads in new characters and goes deeper on some of the other characters who exist in season one but who we don’t really know until now. Swim team wonderboy Jackson Marchetti’s (Kedar Williams-Stirling) layers peel back more and more, and the cracks in his moms’ marriage widen. Lily Iglehart (Tanya Reynolds), lover of alien dick, gets more time in the spotlight and is the mastermind behind the finale’s surreal setting: the most bizarre interpretation of Romeo And Juliet ever seen on television and yet perfectly in-voice for this show.

