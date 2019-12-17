Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, December 17. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Well Groomed (HBO, 9 p.m., premiere): Oh, is a documentary about the colorful world of competitive dog grooming airing tonight courtesy of the Home Box Office? Well, twist our arms.

Of the many lovely things about this most festive of seasons, one of the greatest ’round these parts is that we’ve all suddenly got a touch more free time, and as such, can actually sit down on a cozy Tuesday evening and watch a bunch of very good boys and girls get turned into fluffy, fantastical works of art (while remaining very good boys and girls). Last week: Crisis On Infinite Earths. This week: competitive dog grooming, as brought to you by the fine people of HBO Sports. How cool is that?

Regular coverage

Wild card

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Netflix’s comedy drops have been pretty great lately, and this special from The Daily Show’s Ronny Chieng looks to be no exception.

Consider watching on your phone, tablet, laptop, television, and Apple Watch simultaneously.