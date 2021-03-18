The cast of The Office Screenshot : NBC

Big news for men who brag about their love for The Office on Bumble (and every other fan): Peacock is making all nine seasons of The Office available to watch for free starting today! It’s for one week only, so plan your weekend accordingly. While everyone else is watching the Snyder Cut, you can tell your friends you’re watching The Office Cut. The free episodes include The Office: Superfan Episodes featuring extended cuts with never-before-seen footage.



But that’s not all. In a play so blatantly meant to steal HBO Max’s thunder that we have to admire it, Peacock is also offering fans a chance to win their own Dundie. Here’s how it works: Fans can post a self-made video or picture on Twitter and Instagram showing why they’re Dundie-worthy. To participate, you have to follow and tag @peacocktv and use the hashtag #Dundies2021Contest. Only five lucky fans will be selected but the prize is worth it. You’d get your own Dundie trophy, merch, and other fun stuff. And if you win, Kate Flannery gets to announce your name.



The winners will be named on March 24, so you only have a week to try your luck. Sadly, we can’t get shitfaced at Chili’s and consequently banned for life to celebrate The Dundies, but you can still order in food from Chili’s and give a drunken speech from the comfort of your own home.

If you’re looking for other ways to enjoy the office, might we recommend Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey’s Office Ladies podcast, or a chat with Cameo millionaire Kevin Malone.

