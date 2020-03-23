These are stressful days, so it no doubt comes as a relief that One Day At A Time is returning to our lives March 24 on Pop TV. Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce’s modern take on the classic sitcom feels like a warm hug, and that’s part of the DNA it carries over from its namesake, created by Norman Lear in 1975. Back in January, we sat down with Lear, Calderón Kellett, Royce, and executive producer Brent Miller at the Television Critics Association winter press tour to preview the upcoming fourth season. When the conversation turned to the legacy of Norman Lear—whose work has also been revived in the form of ABC’s Live In Front Of A Studio Audience specials—the group shared why they feel his writing is still so relevant today, claiming that “we haven’t changed enough.” And, speaking of change, the One Day At A Time team also revealed the ways in which the shift from Netflix to Pop TV will affect the show.

