Why are handheld fans so popular with drag queens?

If you’re a fan of drag, whether we’re talking RuPaul’s Drag Race, Pose, Paris Is Burning, or even just your local drag brunch, then you’ve probably seen a queen wielding a handheld fan. They’re perfect for moving the air around when a wig gets a little sweaty, but they’re also a symbol and tool used by the drag community for years and years. We talked to Daftboy founder Tim Cochran, one of the world’s foremost experts on fans, last year at RuPaul’s Drag Con in Los Angeles to get the skinny on why queens are such big fans of fans.

