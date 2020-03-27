Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Why are handheld fans so popular with drag queens?

Marah Eakin
Filed to:RuPaul's Drag Race
If you’re a fan of drag, whether we’re talking RuPaul’s Drag Race, Pose, Paris Is Burning, or even just your local drag brunch, then you’ve probably seen a queen wielding a handheld fan. They’re perfect for moving the air around when a wig gets a little sweaty, but they’re also a symbol and tool used by the drag community for years and years. We talked to Daftboy founder Tim Cochran, one of the world’s foremost experts on fans, last year at RuPaul’s Drag Con in Los Angeles to get the skinny on why queens are such big fans of fans.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

