Whole worlds are dropping like flies in Arrow’s final season

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, October 22. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Arrow (The CW, 9 p.m.): The Green Arrow may be the anchor of the Arrowverse—for now, anyway—yet you could be forgiven for thinking that its center is The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett).

That stern-looking gentleman up there serves as the impetus for the biggest storyline in The Flash’s season so far; while he has yet to show up on this season of Supergirl, his actions in last season’s finale have had a major effect on this one so far. And then there’s Arrow, which, in its premiere, was directly linked to The Monitor and his agreement with Oliver Queen.

That doesn’t look likely to change with “Welcome To Hong Kong,” which sees Oliver (Stephen Amell), Diggle (David Ramsey), and Earth-2’s Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) continuing down the path The Monitor laid out for them and grappling with the fact that a whole damn planet just got erased.

It’s heavy stuff, a big storyline headed straight for a big destination (that’d be December’s “Crisis On Infinite Earths”). But if you’re worried that Garrett doesn’t get to do anything but glower, here’s a little reminder of his appearance on the Legends Of Tomorrow season finale.

Allison Shoemaker will recap.

Regular coverage

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.)

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)



Wild card

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., premiere): How does a person who has stage fright, but who also spends a lot of her life on stage, make a comedy special? Well, first she just deals with the stage fright, okay? And second, she adds other things in.

In this case, the extra stuff includes interviews with her family, looking at pretty dresses, and generally living her life. We’re into all those things. Look for Brianna Wellen’s review later today.