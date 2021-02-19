Whoa, Amazon's first full Invincible trailer is crazy-violent

Image : Amazon

We’re just about a month out from the debut of Amazon’s new animated superhero series Invincible, a long-anticipated adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic book about a kid (Steven Yeun) who finds out that not only is his dad (J.K. Simmons) his planet’s equivalent of Superman, but that he’s inherited the old man’s invulnerability, super strength, flight, and more. Of course, fans of Kirkman and Cory Walker’s long-running comic know that while things start out pretty cool and fun for Mark Grayson, teen hero, they get very complicated—and very crazy-violent—pretty fast, and today’s new trailer for the series doesn’t shy away from that.

Besides showing off the series’ massively over-stuffed voice cast—including Sandra Oh as Mark’s mom, plus Mahershala Ali, Nicole Byer, Mark Hamill, Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins, Yeun’s former TV wife Lauren Cohan, and many more—the trailer also highlights Invincible’s ever-unsettling mixture of wholesome superhero comedy and people getting exploded, The Boys-style, by reckless superhumaning. (It also comes right up to the line of taking on the comics’ first major twist, although we can’t blame them for not getting directly into it with the show still so far out from airing.)

Invincible debuts on March 26, with the first three of its hour-long episodes all dropping on Amazon Prime. New episodes will follow on Fridays every week after, building to the first season finale on April 30.