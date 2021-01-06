Photo : Michael Becker/Fox

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, January 6. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

The Masked Dancer (Fox, 8 p.m., time-slot premiere): It’s like The Masked Singer, see? But instead of a singing competition populated by a group of C-list mystery celebrities who are either hugely over- or under-qualified to be there, it’s a dancing competition populated by a group of C-list mystery celebrities who are either hugely over- or under-qualified to be there.

So, yeah, masked dancing. It is what it is. Take an edible, if that’s your thing and you live in a state where such things are legal, and enjoy.

Regular coverage

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina (Netflix): Binge coverage continues

Wild cards

Name That Tune (Fox, 9:02 p.m., series premiere): Another classic game show returns, this time with Jane Krakowski in tow. Let’s hope one of the tunes they have to name is the immortal ballad, “Muffin Top.”

Surviving Death (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): The latest docuseries from the streaming giant blends firsthand accounts of near-death experiences with a scientific look at mortality for some nice, light Wednesday viewing.