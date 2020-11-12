Who’s ready for 3 hours of pandemic-era Grey’s?

Chandra Wilson Photo : ABC

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, November 12. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Station 19 (ABC, 8 p.m., season-four premiere) and Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 9 p.m., two-hour season-17 premiere): Well, this was probably inevitable, no?

Tonight, ABC re-enters Shondaland in a three-hour crossover premiere “event,” in which the COVID-19 pandemic hits Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and the firefighters of Station 19 fight, well, a fire. The episode promises answers to last season’s unintentional cliffhangers, plus a lot of PPE. Usually here’s where we’d say that, Grey’s being Grey’s, something truly bonkers is bound to happen—but this whole year has been bonkers, so maybe now it’ll just be grounded and realistic?

Can you binge it? Prior seasons are alive and well on Netflix, Hulu, and ABC.com.



Regular coverage

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access, 3:01 a.m.)

Wild cards

Transhood (HBO, 9 p.m., documentary premiere): Director Sharon Liese’s latest follows four Kansas City kids and their families as the young people—aged 4, 7, 12, and 15 when filming began—“navigate growing up transgender in America’s heartland.”

Colin Quinn & Friends (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): If you find yourself wishing there were more comedy specials in parking lots coming to your television, you’re in luck.

The Unicorn (CBS, 9:30 p.m., season-two premiere): This affable single-cam sitcom—a rarity for CBS—makes a welcome return, with one of the best sitcom casts around still in tow. (Walton Goggins! Michaela Watkins! Omar Miller! Rob Cordry!) Better still, Goggins’ fellow Justified alum, Natalie Zea, also gets in on the fun this time around.