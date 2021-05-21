Who is your all-time favorite SNL host?

Like Sam, I also don’t care much about SNL. In fact, all of the times I’ve watched it in the last 10 years have been under duress (a.k.a. when a celeb or group I love is either hosting or performing). That being said, my favorite SNL host is definitely Harry Styles. The Sara Lee skit felt like a fever dream. Actually, it felt like the SNL writers bribed my FBI agent, and then found their way into my group chat and decided to use a bunch of depressed, socially anxious queers as inspiration. Which like… hell, yeah. Representation, amirite? It’s been almost two years and “Why do guys freak out when I ask them to spit in my mouth?” still pops into my head completely unprompted. Thanks, Harry. [Shanicka Anderson]