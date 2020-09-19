Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live—Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Kenan Thompson already won an Emmy in 2018 for that “Come Back Barack” sketch with Chance The Rapper, and while that was fairly well-deserved, he also deserves one of those make-up awards that shows like the Emmys and the Oscars give out for people whose actual best work wasn’t properly recognized when it happened—and by “best work” in this case I am obviously referring to the classic Nickelodeon teen sitcom Kenan & Kel. I’m not saying Thompson doesn’t deserve to be honored for his work on SNL this year, which he certainly does (they finally brought back “What Up With That?” during an at-home episode in April, so they deserve as many awards as we can give them), I’m just saying that he should win Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series this year and that we should all agree to count it as a retroactive win for his work on Kenan & Kel. [Sam Barsanti]