Which actors will win, and which should win, at the 2020 Emmys?

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Catherine O’Hara in Schitt’s Creek Photo : Pop TV

Nominees: Christina Applegate, Dead To Me; Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Linda Cardellini, Dead To Me; Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek; Issa Rae, Insecure; Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish



Prediction: As Midge Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan has been collecting lead actress in a comedy nominations like a pastel-swathed Julia Louis-Dreyfus; she even nabbed her first award in 2018. It took the singular talents of Phoebe Waller-Bridge to derail The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star’s momentum, but with no Fleabag in the running, Academy voters could swing back to Brosnahan. But if Moira Rose were here (and not a fictional character), she’d probably share some arcane word for “destined,” because Catherine O’Hara has this contest all but wrapped up. During the pandemic-related shutdowns, Schitt’s Creek has emerged as one of the shows many wish they’d caught on to sooner; if voters are anything like us, they’ll want to reward O’Hara for her dazzling yet humanistic portrayal. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini aren’t Dead To Me; either could deliver an upset in this race. So could Tracee Ellis Ross, who continues to shine as Bow on Black-ish. But this one really feels like it’s going to come down to Brosnahan and O’Hara.

Preference: Issa Rae has proven herself as consummate a talent as fellow nominees like Ramy Youssef and Daniel Levy, who have been recognized for their writing and directing shows on their respective series. But in taking her Insecure character Issa Dean through personal and professional heartbreak over the last four years, she stands above them as a performer.



Overlooked: As long as Emmy voters continue to ignore One Day At A Time, I’m going to keep asking for #JusticeForJustinaMachado.