2. Family Guy/The Simpsons, “The Simpsons Guy” (2014)

Let’s be very clear: This is an episode of Family Guy, not The Simpsons. That much is obvious even if the opening plot contrivance—Peter Griffin takes his family on the run to escape the outcry over a misogynistic comic he drew—wasn’t enough to tip viewers off as to who was in charge. It’s there in the cringe-inducing montage of Peter and Homer hosting a wet T-shirt car wash (Get it? The joke is that they’re fat guys, not lithe young women!). It’s there in the lazy narrative construction (“Hey, those chicken fights are popular! Let’s do that, but with Homer!”). And boy, oh boy, is it ever there in the way that Family Guy’s sensibility steamrolls over the very concept of Simpsons-like comedy. As with any episode of the series, there’s good mixed in with the bad, but the landmark nature of a crossover like this should’ve afforded a more intriguing setup. The ambition is clear, from the aforementioned fight between Peter and Homer to the ways each universe keeps trying to integrate aspects of the other. Unfortunately, the aspirational hopes of one of the 21st century’s biggest animated sitcoms tackling a union with maybe the greatest sitcom of all time doesn’t land in Family Guy’s favor. Not that anyone didn’t see that coming. [Alex McLevy]