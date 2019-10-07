Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
What's your story: Meet Are You Afraid Of The Dark's new Midnight Society

When Nickelodeon announced it was bringing back Are You Afraid Of The Dark? for a spooky three-part limited series, the internet got goosebumps. Would the stories still thrill and chill? Would the show satisfy both nostalgic adults and scare-happy kids? And would the show still be incredibly Canadian?

The chilling answers to those questions will be fully revealed when the first episode of the series premieres Oct. 11, but for a small sneak peak, The A.V. Club sat down with the show’s all-new Midnight Society while on a set visit up in Vancouver. In the clip above, the kids tell us about their characters, from the secretly dorky cheerleader to the Cronenberg-obsessed film buff.

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

