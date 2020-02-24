Amazon’s splashy new series Hunters premiered this past Friday, introducing audiences to a cadre of Nazi-hunting heroes bankrolled by Al Pacino’s Meyer Offerman, a Holocaust survivor considered to be “Bruce Wayne rich” by his new protege Jonah (Logan Lerman). The series is filled to the brim with comic book imagery and grindhouse-evoking montages, calling to mind decades of genre fare concerned with vengeance-fueled vigilantism. But it also interrogates those tropes, pondering the natures of justice, revenge, and the blurred line between the two. Last week, we sat down with the bulk of Hunters’ ensemble to discuss where their characters land on the show’s central debate, and to hypothesize what powers their characters might have if they actually were comic book superheroes. Greg Austin, Tiffany Boone, Jerrika Hinton, Carol Kane, Kate Mulvany, Louis Ozawa, Josh Radnor, and Saul Rubinek all weighed in on the tough questions at the core of Hunters.