What would Ratched: The Musical be like? We asked Finn Wittrock and Jon Jon Briones

Marah Eakin
In Ryan Murphy’s new show Ratched, there’s a whole lot of fishy stuff going on at a dubiously run California mental hospital. Some of that is due in part to its head doctor, Dr. Richard Hanover, who’s slyly and ably played by Jon Jon Briones. Other hubbub comes from one of the hospital’s most infamous patients: the priest murderer locked in its wine cellar played by Finn Wittrock. The A.V. Club sat down with the two actors to talk about what it’s like to film a total bloodbath, the importance of Asian representation on screen, and—given the pair’s respective Broadway backgrounds—how they think Ratched: The Musical would sound.

