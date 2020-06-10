Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry Photo : Russ Martin ( FX )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, June 10. All times are Eastern.

Advertisement

Top pick

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, 10:00 p.m.): This day was always coming, but it has arrived far too soon. Today, June 10, is the day the world ran out of new episodes of What We Do In The Shadows. Now, it’s not the end of What We Do In The Shadows, because (praise be to the vampiric council) it’s already been renewed for a third season. But still, this sharp-fanged comedy has been a welcome presence in a shitty, shitty time, and we’re sorry to see it go—even if we know it shall rise again. You know, like a vampire.

Advertisement

As for what we can expect from tonight’s finale (intriguingly titled “”), here’s Katie Rife’s review of the penultimate episode:

Guillermo has finally realized that Nandor needs him more than he needs Nandor (good for you, Guillermo!), and he will take his mandated 15-minute break every four hours, thanks. Last week’s episode seems to have prompted a major emotional shift in the once-hapless familiar, who has time to watch Shark Tank now that the vampire assassins have stopped coming to kill his housemates. With the season finale coming up next week, the logical conclusion to Guillermo’s arc for season two is for him to leave Nandor’s service forever, perhaps to return in the season three premiere. Whether that exit will involve his lineage as a vampire hunter, I’m not sure, considering that whole thing seems to have been put to rest after the slaughter of the mosquito hunters in “The Curse.”

Get what you deserve, Guillermo! Katie Rife will recap.

Can you binge it? You can find both seasons on Hulu.



Regular coverage

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10 p.m.)

Wild card

One reliable weirdo and one true wild card await you this evening.

At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV, 10 p.m.): Anyone pining for a) Easter, b) Ana Gasteyer, or c) Tim Robinson should be thrilled by tonight’s At Home.

Can you binge it? At Home With Amy Sedaris can be binged through HBO Max.

Reality Z (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): If you read that title and thought, “Gee, I bet that’s a series about zombies and also reality television,” you’ve won the satisfaction of being right.