What We Do In The Shadows (FX, 10:00 p.m.): Tonight on Staten Island, everyone’s favorite vampires get a chain email and all hell breaks loose—just as Guillermo finds himself on an unexpected vampire hunt. It is a very good, very funny episode, and that’s all we’ll say—at least until Katie Rife publishes her recap.

Can you binge it? Yes, please do! All episodes to date can be found on Hulu.

Riverdale (The CW, 8 p.m.): From a plot standpoint, who can say what will happen tonight on Riverdale? (Can anyone ever?) Jughead is still sleuthing, Cheryl and Veronica are still slingin’ rum, and there’s a whole thing happening with Betty and Archie. But none of that is why this episode is a top pick. No, Riverdale is here because the title of tonight’s episode is “Lynchian,” and that’s quietly hilarious. Yes, Riverdale, we know, you’ve got a big old crush on Twin Peaks. We get it. So does Charles Bramesco, who will recap.

Can you binge it? Yep, and there are worse ways to spend your socially distanced time. All seasons but the current one await you on Netflix.

Mrs. America (FX On Hulu, 3:01 a.m.)

#MoveWithMe (YouTube, 12 p.m., premiere): This “global dance special” led by viral choreographer Matt Steffanina (the guy behind those infectious “everyone stands in a circle while various dancers absolutely kill it” videos) will include live chat with Steffanina and some of the performers.

Nadiya’s Time To Eat (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): Nadiya Hussain, winner of the sixth season of The Great British Bake Off returns to TV to share “delicious shortcuts, vital ingredients and fast favorites—perfect for today’s time-strapped families.” But honestly, even if none of that appeals, Hussain is so watchable and charming that this is definitely worth a look.

Normal People (Hulu, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): “The series, adapted by Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe from Irish writer Sally Rooney’s 2108 novel of the same name, is a melancholy tale about how love often isn’t enough. It can only heal so much, and in the end, the lovers are left only with what they have learned. This kind of story is more realistic than the classic romances we’re used to as viewers. Even more grounded romantic comedies like When Harry Met Sally… and Sleeping with Other People bring the central friends together romantically at the end. But the series isn’t a story about a romance—it’s a story about love and the way it changes over time.” Read the rest of Jourdain Searles’ pre-air review.

Conan (TBS, 11 p.m.): D’Arcy Carden is the guest tonight so frankly, we consider this pick a public service. You’re welcome!