If you were one of the many people who watched season one of The OA on Netflix, you probably recall your thoughts upon finishing the last episode. If you felt satisfied and entertained by the daffily earnest sci-fi story, then you’re in luck, because the new season is just as wide-eyed and fey as ever. But if you felt annoyed and put off by all the metaphysical hokum and New Age mysticism, you should consider this your official warning: In coming back for its second outing, the series is doubling down on everything strange and silly, and leaving any lingering questions of narrative skepticism far, far behind. In other words: Abandon all logic, ye who enter here. [Alex McLevy]

GRADE: b

PREMIERED: MARCH 22 ON NETFLIx