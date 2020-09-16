What shows will win, and which should win, at the 2020 Emmys

Outstanding drama series

Nominees: Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Mandalorian, Ozark, Stranger Things, Succession, Killing Eve



Prediction: Unlike Logan Roy, whose reign may be coming to an end, the furor over Succession has only just begun. Jesse Armstrong’s darkly comedic drama nabbed two Emmys (for writing and its main titles) in its 2019 debut, but became one of the dominant pop culture forces with its second season, earning recognition from the Television Academy in virtually all of the major categories. With exceptional performances, writing, and directing across the board, Succession is the one to beat. Of course, Ozark, which has also picked up steam since its premiere, poses a threat, but for all of Netflix’s nominations—including 160 this year alone—the streamer has yet to bring home the big drama prize. We also can’t discount The Mandalorian: The inaugural Disney+ series beat out Big Little Lies, Westworld, and Pose to compete for outstanding drama against returning nominee Better Call Saul. But this Star Wars spin-off doesn’t quite look ready to fill in the “preeminent genre show” void left by the conclusion of Game Of Thrones. Returning nominees Stranger Things, The Crown, and Killing Eve all had more subdued third-season outings, so expect to hear Nicholas Britell’s insta-classic theme song at the end of the virtual ceremony.

Preference: Season two of Succession was assured, consummate, and occasionally, so pertinent it hurt. But AMC’s Better Call Saul reached a new high in its fifth season, with standout episodes on the latest chapter in Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) odyssey and Kim Wexler’s (Rhea “She Was Robbed, Dammit!” Seehorn) more internal iced spiral. I don’t begrudge Armstrong & co. their likely win, but if any season of Better Call Saul should catapult the series past perennial outstanding drama nominee to reigning champ, it’s this one.