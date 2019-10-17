Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
What scares the new cast of Are You Afraid Of The Dark?

Fears can be irrational. Everyone knows, for instance, that most spiders are harmless, but that doesn’t exclude a significant portion of the population from experiencing full-blown arachnophobia.

While visiting the mostly not-terrifying Vancouver set of Nickelodeon’s new Are You Afraid Of The Dark reboot, we figured it would be prudent to find out what actually scares the cast of the 2019 iteration. They’re all pretty young, so clowns and the dark come up a few times in the clip above, but there are some other oddly specific—and oddly adult—fears that pop up as well.

