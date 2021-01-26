What’s next for Big Sky’s big bad?

John Carroll Lynch Photo : Darko Sikman/ABC

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, January 26. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Big Sky (ABC, 10 p.m., mid-season premiere ): We last got a new episode of David E. Kelley’s return to the comfortable bosom of network television back on December 15, but frankly, it seems much longer. (A lot has happened since then! It’s like we’re all aging in dog years!) So here’s a little refresher, courtesy of LaToya Ferguson’s recap of the eventful mid-season finale. Plot details found within, so proceed with caution if you’ve yet to give it a gander:

“A Good Day To Die” does the one thing that it very much needed to, which is have the trio of girls be saved. Again, it feels somewhat anti-climactic, as Cassie—who, naturally, does the saving—doesn’t even get visual confirmation of the girls in that scene. But at least the audience does, and they finally get to breathe a sigh of relief over one aspect of the series. Two, if you’re counting Legarski’s death. Because as talented as John Carroll Lynch is and as unsettlingly good as he is on this show, Montana State Trooper Rick Legarski is an overwhelming character. The show needed to kill him off, especially to avoid (were he to be arrested) using him as a crutch. (He can still show up in flashbacks, but that is much different.)… He died because he just had to be “The Big Rick,” taking charge to do the “right” thing.

Perhaps, now that you’re refreshed, you’re wondering why the headline for this article wonders what’s to become of The Big Rick. But John Carroll Lynch has confirmed that we’ll be seeing more of Legarski, presumably in flashbacks—but who knows! LaToya has passed the recap baton to Allison Shoemaker, so look for her coverage this evening.

Regular coverage

For kids

Go Dog Go (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): It’s worth giving this one a shot just on the off-chance that your tiny child will at some point turn to you and say, “I don’t know, I think the book was better,” then go back to cooing at all the animated puppies.

Wild card

QAnon: Shadows And Lies (Vice, 10 p.m., miniseries premiere): In the event that you’re wondering what the hell certain members of Congress are waving their arms and shouting about while not wearing masks, Vice has got you covered.