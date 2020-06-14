Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae Photo : HBO

Top pick

Insecure (HBO, 10 p.m., fourth-season finale): The fourth season of Insecure has been rough on its central friendship. Not so much on its performers—Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji are extremely good at their jobs—but on Show-Issa and Molly. Here’s Ashley Ray-Harris on the Kerry Washington-directed “Lowkey Trying,” the penultimate episode of the season:

Molly and Issa are both rushing to become new versions of themselves, but neither one has really figured out what that means. They’re both distracted by the men in their lives. Kelli and Tiffany are nowhere to be seen which makes Molly and Issa feel more disconnected. During previous conflicts, their friend group forced issues to be addressed. With Tiffany presumably busy with her baby and Kelli off...doing her thing...Molly and Issa can’t get real about the problems they face. Yeah, it feels good to see them back together, but they both realize it feels shallow. They both already have empty romantic relationships to focus on, why take on the labor of faking a friendship too? It’s good that Issa doesn’t beg Molly to fight for their friendship and simply cuts the cord. However, it feels unfair that everything blows up over Molly’s mistake. Molly talking about Issa behind her back with Issa in the room is pretty low. Why would Issa fight for a friendship with someone like that? Is Andrew going to be okay with this new drama too? It’s not the worst mistake someone can make, but it’s still rude. Molly has been rude enough this season. At this point she could lose everything in the finale and that would probably be good for her.

So, will she?

Ashley Ray-Harris will recap the finale, and then we’ll get busy waiting for the recently confirmed fifth season.

Regular coverage

Snowpiercer (TNT, 9 p.m.)

Billions (Showtime, 9 p.m.): mid-season finale drop-in

I May Destroy You (HBO, 10:50 p.m.)



Wild cards

You’ve got a few big finales and two trusty and relevant standbys to choose from tonight.

30 For 30: Long Gone Summer (ESPN, 9 p.m., premiere): The last in this batch of new 30 For 30 entrants is a documentary centered on Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, and the 1998 home run chase.

I Know This Much Is True (HBO, 9 p.m., miniseries finale): “I Know This Much Is True can be an uneven journey, overwhelming in its self-indulgent trauma and soaring when it examines the parallels between our individual transgressions and the grand scale sins that forged this nation. One wishes this theme would have been further explored instead of weakening its punch. There are some payoffs, however, to sticking with the miniseries throughout that go beyond the big reveal of the mystery father. Against all odds, it ends on a more heartfelt and hopeful note than the preceding six hours would lead you to believe. But the question is, do you really want to spend six hours of your life feeling as sad as can possibly be?” Click here to read the rest of Ines Bellina’s pre-air review.

Quiz (AMC, 9 p.m., miniseries finale): “Based on both Bob Woffinden and James Plaskett’s Bad Show: The Quiz, The Cough, The Millionaire Major and a 2017 play by series creator James Graham, the miniseries goes on to unpack the real-life scandal of $1 million winner Charles Ingram (Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen), an English army major who in 2001 saw his episode pulled and winnings withheld after producers suspected his answers were influenced by some strategically timed coughs in the audience from his wife, Diana (Fleabag’s Sian Clifford), and a fellow contestant, Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson). Much like the cases depicted in Netflix’s recent Trial By Media series, the Ingrams’ day in court is only part of their trial; the media fervor swirling around them means they’ve already been found guilty in the court of public opinion.” Click here to read the rest of Randall Colburn’s pre-air review.

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.) and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO, 11:20 p.m.): As was the case last Sunday, it’s probably a good week to catch one or both of these shows.