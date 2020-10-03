What Jackass stunt still makes your stomach drop?

“Bungee Boogie”

I now would like to turn this AVQ&A into an inquiry about why Randall was kicked in the balls… But returning to the prompt at hand: There are, of course, stunt people who painstakingly plan out a bit to keep everyone as safe as possible, but the Jackass crew often dove headfirst into a stunt with seemingly no thought to how horribly wrong things could go. One example of this I recall most vividly is Jackass 3D’s “Bungee Boogie,” in which the guys set up a pool with a ramp and a huge slingshot in front of it. Knoxville and co. always hoped things would go awry while filming, but right off the bat this stunt goes wonky in a way they did not expect: Instead of slamming into the shallow pool at a dangerous velocity, the first victim barely gets started before he slides out of the slingshot and slams his tailbone on the sidewalk. After that, I could barely watch even the successful runs of the stunt, knowing that someone could smack their head onto the concrete at any moment. [Patrick Gomez]