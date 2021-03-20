What is your favorite on-screen odd couple?

The Hound and Arya Stark, Game Of Thrones

Its luster may have dimmed thanks to the reception that greeted the eighth and final season, but Game Of Thrones will always have a special place in my heart thanks to one of the best odd-couple TV pairings of the last decade: The Hound (Rory McCann) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). You can’t get much more mismatched than pairing the pint-sized youngest sibling of the North’s most famous family with the second-biggest son of a bitch in the South, and their journey across the Seven Kingdoms (well, some of them, anyway) made for one of my favorite parts of the entire series. It was a slow burn of mutual dislike that grew to grudging respect, and even after the Hound was stabbed and left for dead, their bond somehow survived. Give it up for that weird-ass duo. [Alex McLevy]