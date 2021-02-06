Super Bowl XXX—Bud Ice, “When A Penguin Calls”

There are plenty of Super Bowl commercials that I recall for making me laugh, but only one still haunts me 25 years later. I’m not talking about PuppyMonkeyBaby, though that was creepy as hell. No, I’m referring to the Bud Ice Penguin ads. The first of this noir-horror campaign aired in 1996 during Super Bowl XXX and was a riff on When A Stranger Calls, with a seemingly lovely couple sitting on the couch enjoying some Bud Ice when they begin getting frightening phone calls, each concluding with the caller… I don’t even know what to call it… scat singing(?) a bit of “Strangers In The Night.” I was old enough that the ad shouldn’t have freaked me out, but it did—memories of that stalker penguin turning and facing the camera emerging to the front of my mind as I drifted off to sleep each night. You can imagine my horror when the ad was deemed successful and spawned an entire campaign. Thankfully, Bud Ice wasn’t as popular as the ads, and Anheuser-Busch eventually moved on to push other sub-brands. You can still buy Bud Ice, though. But, uh, beware the penguins. [Patrick Gomez]