What a messed-up Bachelor season this is turning out to be

Photo : Craig Sjodin/ABC

TV Reviews All of our TV reviews in one convenient place. Prev Next View All

Yes, The Bachelor was ridiculously overdue i n selecting a Black Bachelor, but we all had high hopes for this season, right? And then… Not only did the producers select one of the most toxic contestants this show has ever seen in Queen Victoria , but someone didn’t vet all the contestants properly enough so that problematic social media posts from current contestant Rachael’s past have now popped up. In th is age where pretty much everyone’s past is online, it’s hard to fathom just how this could have happened, especially in this particular season .



If you’re reading this, you more th an likely know all this already, including the fact that Chris H arrison has now stepped away from the franchise that made him famous. This was after a painful Extra interview he did with the first Black Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, during which he says the word “woke” way too much and seems perplexed at why everyone is upset that Rachael attended an Antebellum party only three years ago. Gotta give Lindsay credit for keeping her cool through the whole thing, although hopefully she kno cked some sense into his thick head when she asked, “What woul d I be at that party?” Harrison has since apologized and has said that he will not be back for the After The Final Rose special. The women of this Bachelor season have put out a statement in support of R achel Linds ay, as have many other former contestants.

Obviou sl y, these episodes were prer ecorded, but it still seems ki nd of odd to have Harrison pop up this episode to trot out his trademark lines like , “This is the final rose of the evening, ” or “La dies, please say your goodbyes. ” I would have bet cash money that he would have taped some k ind of a stat ement for the show this week, as the Bachelor behind-the-scenes drama is all ove r the news (well, at least where I work) but I guess not . Instead , we have the reee eallll ly pointless Heather drama.

Advertisement

Wh at was the who le point of the Heather incident in the first place? A cautionary tale that you shoul d n’t just show up on a reality show and expect to be let in? Som ething fun to put in the season promos? All Heather’s appearance did was prove that MJ’s departure did not actually mean that all the mean girls were gone, with Kit in parti cular showing her true bitchy colors. So instead of having Hannah B set up her with another one of Tyler C’s undoubtedly countless cute friends, Heather hightails it to Pennsylvania to crash M att’s season. Just… unwise? Rude? Speaking of rude, you’d think these women could learn to just be polite, my god. I guess “Go talk about it in an interview” is about the harshest rebuke you coul d receive on t he Bachelor set. So long, Serena C. Suspect you will have a ton to say on the Women Tell All special.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

This feels horrible to s ay after all the ridiculous drama, but t he rest of the episode then just seemed rather… dull? The one-on-ones were rather snoozy, although the tribal drums kicking in as soon as Matt and Jessenia sat down for dinner were a strong indicator that she was going home. And , if I was as good at tantric yoga as Serena P. was, I woul d feel differently about it , but good for her for bein g honest. Honestly my favorite moment of the enti re episode was the b ack- cracking as t he credi ts rolled, along with Michelle doing pushups before the hom etowns toast. I woul d have rather had 15 minutes of the women having fun hanging out than yet another session of them fretting on the couc h over what Matt i s thinking right this very second. Obviously this footage exists, and coul d help your show go a long way from being depicted as a toxic cesspool, Bachelor producers ! Just throwing that out there.

Next week, we move on to hometowns. Anyone else getting a terrible sinking feeling that Matt’s just going to end up with Rachael regardless? And if so, w hat happens when he sees those social media posts?

Advertisement

Stray observations

L eave it to Hannah Brown to mess stuff up from miles away by suggesting Heather go after Matt . What a waste of time, especially si nc e the footage of the group date was practically cut in half tonight.

Matt has literally no poker face. It’ s so obvious which women he’s really into.

“ I was so comforta b le in our relationship, I explored other relationships.” Ouch. So s orry, Abigail. You deserved much better.

Not a big fan of Kit, but I liked how she realized that her timetable and Matt’s weren’t really g oing to line up. It was the right call to leave.

Matt, don’t pick up the rose if you’re not going to give the rose! Dang!

H ey, remember Sarah?