Top pick

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX, 10 p.m.): American Horror Story has had its ups and downs. Seasons can start strong and go totally off the rails. A season that’s dragging its feet can suddenly arrive at a near-perfect episode. But none of that matters right now. What matters is that tonight’s episode, the third in a fun-so-far season, is entitled “Slashdance.”

What more do you want? Odds are some of you are now planning to catch up on this season of AHS just so you can see what happens when an episode called “Slashdance” airs. The possibilities are endless. Do the fears hide deep inside their minds? Are they living in a world made of steel, made of stone? Are they, perhaps, dancing for their lives?

Molly Horan will take her passion—for recapping this show, that is—and make it happen.

Regular coverage

Modern Family (ABC, 9 p.m)

South Park (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.)

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (FXX, 10 p.m.)

Wild card

Stumptown (ABC, 10 p.m.): Our review of this promising private-eye drama only covered the pilot episode, as that’s all that ABC provided. That means tonight’s episode, “Missed Connections,” is a must-see for us.

It also features Jake Johnson in a Portland Trail Blazers T-shirt, so at least one of us is duty-bound to love it, no matter what. (Hint: It is the one whose byline is up at the top.)