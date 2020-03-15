Tessa Thompson Photo : John P. Johnson ( HBO )

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Sunday, March 15.



Top picks

Westworld (HBO, 9 p.m., 75-minute season 3 premiere): Do you remember what happened at the end of Westworld’s second season? If not, you’re not alone.

The above guide to the main WW characters should help you get back on track (and is worth a read even if you just revisited that last finale, as Westworld is Westworld, and thus very convoluted). But the big headline is this: We’re out of the murderpark now.

Zack Handlen will recap tonight’s premiere, in which Aaron Paul joins the cast, playing a human guy who picks up gigs on an app that’s like TaskRabbit but for crimes.

Regular coverage

Outlander (Starz, 8 p.m.)

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m.)

Batwoman (The CW, 8 p.m.)

The Walking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m.)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Homeland (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Avenue 5 (HBO, 10:15 p.m.): special time, first-season finale

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, 10:45 p.m.): special time

Wild card

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator (Discovery, 10 p.m.): The best way to describe Rob Riggle’s new series for Discovery is “a guy who’d really like to be Indiana Jones goes on the hunt for impossible things and places, and cameras follow.” It’s a fun formula.

Riggle works with experts, scholars, and local guides to try to identify where one might actually find, say, the lost city of Atlantis. Will he find such things? Probably not. But it’s fun to watch him try. Tonight’s episode centers on the search for the Holy Grail.