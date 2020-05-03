Evan Rachel Wood, Aaron Paul Photo : HBO

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, May 3. All times are Eastern.

Top picks

Westworld (HBO, 9 p.m., third-season finale): This out-of-the-park season of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s twisty drama comes to an end tonight, with Caleb and Dolores ready to make big moves. Here’s Zack Handlen on last week’s frustrating penultimate episode:

[This is] is the problem Westworld always stumbles over eventually: there’s a good story here, but the way the writers have chosen to go about telling it just never does the work of presenting that story to its best effect. Finding out Caleb has a secret past is interesting because the past itself is relatively interesting. But it’s not a revelation that really changes how I view the character, or pays much of anything off; there was a hint or two that there might be more going on with him, but his past already felt like so much of a blank slate that nothing much has changed. It’s cleverness without the context or framing to make it more than clever. I apologize for using this comparison again, but I can’t really avoid it: this is like reading the Wikipedia summary of a season of television, in that it allows you to intellectually admire the plot without ever getting a sense of it being more than a collection of sentences.

Hopefully the finale feels less like a summary and more like something about which lots of people will attempt to write very detailed summaries. Zack will recap.

Can you binge it? You certainly can, through HBO.

Regular coverage

Outlander (Starz, 8 p.m.)

Killing Eve (BBC America and AMC, 9 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels (Showtime, 10 p.m.)

Insecure (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Run (HBO, 10:30 p.m.)

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.): mid-season premiere

Wild card

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC, 9 p.m., first-season finale): The first (and hopefully not only) season of this charming musical comedy comes to an end tonight, as Zoey hears an ominous song and sets about trying to prevent the worst from happening. (It’s not all dark though—see below.)

Can you binge it? Indeed you can. All episodes, save tonight’s, await you on Hulu.