Game Of Thrones “Thrones Skit Scene” Screenshot : Game Of Thrones/HBO Max

You either die a hero, or live long enough to see all your favorite TV shows and movies be turned into Broadway shows. Game Of Thrones is the latest victim of this, with a play currently in development, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Don’t worry–this (thankfully) will not be a musical, though that would be well worth the money if we get something as hilariously cringe-worthy as The Green Goblin crashing The Late Show.

The Illusionists producers Simon Painter and Tim Lawson are behind it, in partnership with Kilburn Live, and it’ll be adapted for the stage by George R.R. Martin himself alongside playwright Duncan MacMillan (Lungs, 1984, Every Brilliant Thing), so it might not be totally painful to sit through. It’s expected to launch in 2023, and the plan is for it to expand to London’s West End and Australia in addition to Broadway.

T he play will be “set during a pivotal moment in Westeros history, The Great Tourney at Harrenhal, a contest that took place just 16 years before the events in Game Of Thrones.” So yes, this another prequel on top of all the ones HBO is already working–but this time maybe there’ll be a splash zone for all the gorey, bloody scenes.

And in case you’re wondering if this means we’ll see some familiar faces, the answer is yes. “Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now,” reads the description given by THR. From what we saw in the books, some of the characters we can expect to see on stage are Ned Stark, Jaime Lannister, and Robert Baratheon. Keep in mind that fan favorites like Arya, Sansa, and sad bastard Jon Snow hadn’t even been born yet, so we likely won’t see them. And t otal bummer we won’t get to see a stage version of The Red Wedding–that’s the most Shakespearian TV scene of all time!