L to R: Jaren Lewison, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Darren Barnet in Never Have I Ever Photo : Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix’s Mindy Kaling-helmed series Never Have I Ever won over fans with its painfully relatable portrayal of Indian-American teenage girl Devi (played by newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who attempts to navigate complicated dynamics with crushes, a fraught relationship with her mom, and grief after the death of her dad, Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy). It became a refreshing show to binge-watch in quarantine; light enough to binge in a day or two and without the NSFW fare of Netflix’s 2020 hit series, Bridgerton while still being thirsty as hell (so you can actually sit through it with your parents without it being too awkward ) . Netflix has now announced that we get to see more of Devi again this summer, with the second season premiering in July.

Advertisement

When we last saw Devi, she patched things up with her mom Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), spreading her dad’s ashes in Malibu. But a new problem arises when Devi finds herself in the midst of a love triangle, kissing nemesis-turned-love-interest Ben, while her other crush Paxton tries to call her to tell her he likes her. It looks like this next season will focus on the love triangle, with Netflix sharing a first-look image of a bulletin board Devi made with pros and cons for both boys.

Photo : Courtesy of Netflix

Looks like Paxton’s got more pros than Ben, but we’re rooting for Ben because Paxton’s abs are just too intimidating. And hey, Ben has plenty of more redeeming qualities than being “smart, challenging, and hella rich”! He’s a cute nerd who just wants to be accepted. Will Devi go for popular, ripped guy Paxton, or adorably awkward Ben? We’ll have to watch season 2 to find out.



The series is also adding a familiar face. Common will join the show as Dr. Chris Jackson, a suave and debonair dermatologist who works in Devi’s mom Nalini’s building. According to Netflix, “his high-end practice and celebrity clients are impressive to everyone — except Nalini.”